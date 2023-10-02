An artisan cheesemonger has opened in Stamford.

Rennet and Rind opened in the former Stamford Cheese and Deli shop in the High Street on Friday (September 29).

Chief executive, also known as ‘chief of cheese’, Perry James Wakeman describes the team being “rushed off our feet and blown away by the support for the shop.”

Rennet and Rind in Stamford High Street is now open

Business founders Jan and Mark Hulme from Castor first began selling cheese in 1988 to the colleges of Cambridge University and top restaurants in the city.

Over time the business developed but it was covid which set the wheels rolling on creating the brand Rennet and Rind.

Under this name the team sources artisan British cheese made on farms and matures it in its own affineur rooms in Cambridge.

Perry James Wakeman, 'chief of cheese', serving a customer at Rennet and Rind

The types of cheese behind the counter at Rennet and Rind include soft, hard, blue, washed and goats’ as well as two of its own called The Duke and The Duchess.

Rennet and Rind also offers ‘cheese companions’ such as crackers and chutneys, and cheese ‘wedding cakes’.

The shop is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.