A well-known chef is continuing to bring traditional Turkish food to Stamford with his latest venture.

Kaz Kazim, former owner of The Mad Turk in St Paul's Street, opened Medish in Stamford High Street in 2018 to sell Mediterranean-influenced foods and hot beverages.

On one evening each week the restaurant served shawarma, a dish of meat cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape and roasted on a vertical spit.