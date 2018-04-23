Chef to cook at pay-as-you-fel cafe in Stamford

A MasterChef quarter-finalist will be cooking at a pay-as-you-feel cafe in Stamford - and he will have no advance knowledge of the ingredients he has to cook with.

Simon Spooner, of Ketton just missed out on the eight semi-final places on the BBC show this month.

On Saturday, May 5, Simon will be in the kitchen at Second Helpings, which has intercepted some 28 tons of food that would otherwise have gone to landfill and fed more than 7,000 people.

Simon’s culinary skills will be put to the test as he has been tasked with helping the Second Helpings team with feeding around 100 people - with no prior knowledge of what foods are available and in what quantities.

A spokesman for Second Helpings, which is based behind Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill said: “Simon will be helping to feed bellies not bins in this community project run entirely by volunteers.”

Ages of those who typically visit the cafe, can range from a babies to pensioners . They are able to tuck into three course meals, with up to four choices for main courses and three puddings.

Simon has just set up his own business, Knife Fork and Spooner, which is seeing him cater for everything from lavish dinner parties to private events and supper clubs.