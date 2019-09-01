Bourne-born Ally Slater finished on the podium in the elite men's race this afternoon (September 1) in what was a fitting finale to the inaugural Bourne Cycle Festival.

The 26 year-old, who has worked his way up to the Vitus professional cycling team, finished in third behind Sam Culverwell of Team Estera and winner Damien Clayton from Team Ribble.

The race was held over a 175-km course that took in many of the villages surrounding Bourne and triple gold medalist, Ed Clancy, was also amongst the 94-strong peleton.

Earlier in the day, the women's team time trial was won by RST with a time of 59:01.

