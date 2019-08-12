Children who are growing up in the shadow of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of 1986 have been welcomed on a visit to Stamford.

Boots Opticians in the High Street was just one of the places visited by 14 of the children supported by the charity Friends of Chernobyl's Children, which has a local branch based in Helpston.

The children the charity brings over come from parts of Belarus which lie only a few miles from the site of the power plant which exploded.

They were given free eye tests at the opticians, and glasses were supplied to six of the children, while a couple of others were diagnosed with minor eye conditions.

Louise Hirst, manager at the opticians, said: "We set up a fun craft area for the children and provided them with lots of healthy snacks and treats.

"My team and I love supporting the charity and the children are really lovely - our optometrist even got a few cuddles!"

Louise added that they were very grateful for the donations from Mercury readers of clothes and toiletries that the charity sends back with the children.

Further donations for the charity can be dropped into Boots Opticians in Stamford, or contact Cecilia Hammond from Friends of Chernobyl's Children on 01733 252118 or by e-mailing her at focc_helpston@msn.com

Children from Belarus, which has been badly affected by the nuclear reactor explosion of 1986, with staff and Friends of Chernobyl's Children charity workers at Boots Opticians in Stamford

