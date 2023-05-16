A pair of popular peregrine falcons have created a new family in the spire of a town church.

Two magnificent birds of prey set up home in Stamford’s All Saints' Church in Stamford three years ago and have welcomed chicks each year since.

This year four peregrine chicks have hatched in a nest in the tower of the Red Lion Square church.

The peregrine falcon family at All Saints' Church in Stamford

It is the first time the pair have had four chicks, with three hatching on Tuesday last week with the fourth two days later on Thursday.

The lives’ of the chicks are streamed on the All Saints’ Church website and shown on a screen inside.

Conservationist Dr Tim Mackrill, who set it up, said: “The camera gives us an amazing insight into the comings and goings at the nest, and it is remarkable to see how quickly the chicks are growing.

“It is really pleasing that after rearing two chicks in 2021 and then three last year, that the birds have four young this year.”

Now that the chicks have hatched, peregrine watches are being held at the church on Fridays from 10am to 2pm, beginning today.

Experts will be on hand to talk to visitors about the birds and to point them out on the church spire.

Tim said: “We know that the peregrines create a great deal of interest in the town and so we hope that the watches will allow people visiting the town centre on a Friday to come and learn about the birds.

“We have specifically organised them to run alongside the coffee bar so that people can come and enjoy a coffee, homemade cake and check out the peregrines.”

Father Neil Shaw, rector at All Saints’ Church, added: “We are thrilled that the peregrines have chosen to nest on the tower again and are looking forward to welcoming people to the church over the coming weeks to enjoy seeing them.”

The live stream from the nest can be viewed on the All Saints’ website: www.stamfordallsaints.org.uk/peregrinefalcon.htm.

Have you captured a photo of them? Email it to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.