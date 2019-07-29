Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Bill Skelly has welcomed Boris Johnson's pledge to recruit 20,000 extra officers in England and Wales.

In a message issued this morning, Mr Skelly said it was a 'welcome boost' for Lincolnshire which had faced a decade of police reductions.

He continued: "We are delighted that Government has made this commitment because it shows that they recognise the limitations put on policing under falling budgets.

Lincolnshire Police Constable Bill SKelly (7102031)

"It’s very early days and we don’t know most of the detail yet: such as what the distribution will look like across policing, what exactly we will get in Lincolnshire, how and when we will make it happen, and many other questions.

"Clearly, any increase in officer numbers for us is good news."

Lincolnshire Police receives about a 1 per cent share of total Government funding for police forces in England and Wales.

As a result, Mr Johnson's pledge could mean a significant number of additional officers in Lincolnshire over the next three years.

"That is fantastic, but we will push for better," said Mr Skelly.

"For the last five years we have been at the bottom of the funding pile, so increasing everyone still leaves us at the bottom of that pile.

"We hope that Government will take this moment to stop and reflect on how Lincolnshire Police can better protect our communities with a fairer distribution of funding.

"We believe this will be an opportunity for them to address the unjustifiable differences between us and other forces in the country.

"We will continue to fight for fairer and safer funding for Lincolnshire Police and look forward to sustained and significant growth.

"I believe this is a wonderful opportunity and I am really looking forward to the challenge of making it happen as quickly as possible to deliver a safer Lincolnshire and a better supported workforce."