A child was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident involving a car close to Waitrose supermarket in Stamford yesterday (Tuesday, August 10).

Police, an ambulance crew and a fire and rescue crew attended the incident which happened at 5.50pm on West Street.

The child was aged 11 or 12, according to police, and the car involved was an Audi A3.

Photo: istock/John F Scott

The child was taken to hospital with what medics described as injuries which were "not life-changing or life-threatening".

The road was closed in both directions between the Jolly Brewer pub and Rock Road while emergency services attended to the child, took witness statements and investigated the scene. It reopened later in the evening.