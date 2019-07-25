A child has been taken to hospital after a 'concern for safety' in Stamford this afternoon (July 25).

Police, ambulance and the Magpas Air Ambulance were called to a house on Culpepper Way on the new Lambert's Place development at about 12.15pm.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said it was a 'concern for safety' incident and that the child's injuries were not thought to be serious.

Police

East Midlands Ambulance Service said they sent a crewed ambulance and the Magpas Air Ambulance and the child was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

A Magpas Air Ambulance spokesman confirmed they flew to Stamford this afternoon to attend a 'serious medical emergency'.

Click here to read more of the latest news.