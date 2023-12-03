Pupils from Bourne Abbey and Bourne Elsea Park CE Primary Academies were proud to participate in this year’s Children in Need campaign.

With a firm commitment to the principles outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), our schools are determined to have a meaningful impact on the lives of children facing challenges in our country, and to be ‘agents of change’ in helping to make sure all children have access to their rights.

At Bourne Abbey, we once again enjoyed the fun of dressing up. Not only the children – who wore an amazing array of costumes and Pudsey merchandise - but also the teachers, who were thrilled to be adorned with accessories provided by our eager children.

Children hosted a cake sale

At Bourne Elsea Park, also dressed in Pudsey attire, we channelled our inner Joe Wicks and challenged ourselves to ‘bearpee time’ when the whole school stopped their learning for a quickfire brain break and attempted as many burpees as possible in one minute.

We would also like to thank those parents and carers who so kindly baked delicious cakes for our all-time favourite bake sale.

Student council coordinator at Bourne Abbey, Mrs Anderson, said: "As teachers we have the privilege and responsibility to encourage values of kindness, empathy and global awareness in our young people. Children in Need provides an excellent opportunity for our children to put these values into practice, showing them that even small actions can make a big difference."

Teachers joined in the fun

Miss Davey from Bourne Elsea Park added: "Incorporating the CRC into our school lives is so important to enable our children to be compassionate global citizens. It has allowed us to give our children their right to an education but also a sense of caring for the world around them.

“Children in Need aligns perfectly with these principles, providing a real-life context for them to show their ability to be agents of change in the lives of children less fortunate than themselves.”