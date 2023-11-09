Children have created a poppy display in the grounds of their nursery.

Youngsters at Wing Wildlings Nursery have been learning about the military in the lead up to Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Harry Vine is pictured with Anna Constable next to the display.

Anna Constable and Harry Vine with a remembrance display at Wing Wildlings Nursery

Nursery manager Kirsty Barrow said: “Both Harry’s parents are in the Army so we felt it was very important to him but also important to educate the others regarding our country's history.

“The majority of our staff have a history of family in the military so we are passionate about passing on our information.”

