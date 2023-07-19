Children took part in a teddy bears’ picnic to get to know their future classmates.

Pre-schoolers who are due to join Bluecoat Primary School in September took along some furry friends to the special event.

They met children from the current nursery and reception classes for a picnic and games on the school field in Stamford.

Teacher Annie Hickman said: “It was a lovely chance for the parents to meet their child’s new teacher and there were some delicious treats to enjoy as well.”

School principal Emma Houlton added: “We aim to give all children in our foundation stage unit an exciting, challenging and meaningful start to their learning journey with us, so it was wonderful to see the children enjoying our picnic.”

