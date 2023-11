Bourne Westfield Primary Academy was proud to be part of the annual Remembrance Parade on Sunday, November 12.

Two pupils joined deputy headteacher Mrs McCullough and assistant headteacher Mrs Humphreys to show their respect for those who have made sacrifices.

The children laid a wreath for the school during the moving service.

Children from Bourne Westfield Primary Academy laid a wreath at the town's Remembrance Sunday service

Have you got a news story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk