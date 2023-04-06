This year's Easter holiday fun has officially begun at Stamford Library with activities for children.

Resident poet Darren Rawnsley (pictured with the competition winners) ran a creative writing session at the library, teaching the children about writing stories. Afterwards, they were asked to compose the beginning of an imaginative story and send it in for a competition.

On Monday last week (April 3), the four runners-up attended an awards presentation at the library with their families and friends. The children were given feedback from Darren about what he particularly liked about their stories and encouraged them to keep writing and creating in the future.

Darren Rawnsley with the winning young writers

Overall, the competition winner was Amelie, but there were prizes given to all four children in recognition and praise of the writing skills they showcased.

Stamford Library's next writing competition will be coming up in the May half term holiday, and is open to all children.