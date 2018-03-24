Children run all the way to Spain

Primary school children are celebrating reaching another landmark on their run across the globe.

Each morning intrepid youngsters from the Bythams Primary School Fitness Club gather in the school’s playground for a pre-school run in an attempt to run their way from country to country around the world.

The initiative started two years ago and has seen the children run their way from capital city to capital city across Europe, with the school incorporating the latest running feat into its lessons.

The newest city ticked off is Madrid, with the school reaching the 11,000-mile landmark on March 13.

Headteacher Richard Clarke said: “This is a great initiative which is popular with children, staff and parents alike.

“To celebrate reaching the latest milestone the whole school, 95 children, ran together and we even invited parents to join in the fun.”

But that was not all and the school’s cooking club joined in the festivities, cooking up Patatas Bravas – a classic potato and rosemary dish made with rosemary from the school’s very own allotment – for the hungry runners.

Richard said: “The beauty of the running club is that aside from the obvious fitness benefits, it also has many other cross curricula applications throughout the school. We’ve used it in maths and geography – the children plot their miles on a map and this allows them to learn a lot about the countries and capital cities they visit.

“They also have to track how many kilometres they have run as a class and as a school, and the older children then have to convert this figure into miles. It’s fun and provides all sorts of real life learning opportunities too.”

The school is now running its way from Madrid to Lisbon, and once it’s reached the final city on its European tour, pupils will shift their attention to Africa.

Richard said: “We started off running to Edinburgh, then from there we ran to Belfast and Dublin before reaching Cardiff and London. We then ran to Paris and made our way across every capital city in Europe. We’ve now close to conquering Europe and will be targeting a new continent – Africa.

“It’s been a great journey and one which has created many wonderful memories. For example, when we reached our 2,000-mile milestone we celebrated with Danish pastries as we were in Copenhagen, and when we made it to Rome enjoyed homemade pizza complete with a healthy yoghurt base.

“The children, parents and staff are all excited about exploring Africa and are looking forward to their next adventure.”