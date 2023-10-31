Schoolchildren are sending morale-boosting postcards to soldiers on the Ukrainian frontline.

Stamford Diversity Group wrote to schools in Stamford to see if pupils would like to write messages of hope.

The children’s words are being translated into Ukrainian before being distributed with the help of Jack Bon Holly, a Stamford military veteran who is in Ukraine.

Nine-year-old George has written a message telling a Ukrainian soldier that he thinks of them each day

Some of the postcards will go to troops with families living in Stamford and the surrounding areas.

Ukrainian soldiers

Some of the postcards that will be sent to the frontline

Jack said: “When they are frightened, lonely and homesick, as soldiers on the frontline often are, a message from a young child has the power to lift their spirits in an incredible way.”