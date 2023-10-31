Stamford schoolchildren send postcards to Ukrainian soldiers
Schoolchildren are sending morale-boosting postcards to soldiers on the Ukrainian frontline.
Stamford Diversity Group wrote to schools in Stamford to see if pupils would like to write messages of hope.
The children’s words are being translated into Ukrainian before being distributed with the help of Jack Bon Holly, a Stamford military veteran who is in Ukraine.
Some of the postcards will go to troops with families living in Stamford and the surrounding areas.
Jack said: “When they are frightened, lonely and homesick, as soldiers on the frontline often are, a message from a young child has the power to lift their spirits in an incredible way.”