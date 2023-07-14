A children’s nursery will close at the end of the summer because government under-funding has plunged the industry into a crisis.

The owner of Swallow Hill Nursery in Thurlby says she has no choice but to close the business because of soaring costs and a shortfall in government support.

Sarah Austin is losing £1,000 per child per year because she doesn’t receive enough money to cover the cost of caring for them.

Children and staff at Swallow Hill Day Nursery in Thurlby

All three and four-year-olds are currently eligible for 15 hours of funded childcare for 52 weeks of the year, and some working parents qualify for 30 hours a week.

The government funding is distributed by Lincolnshire County Council, which currently allocates £4.42 per child per hour, but Sarah believes this is around £1 less per child per hour than she needs and government rules mean she cannot charge parents any extra.

She said: “At the moment I’m paying to look after a funded child.

“I love my job. It’s a privilege to look after people’s children and know we are setting them up for life, but there’s no job satisfaction when you can’t do something as well as you would like to.”

The tight budgets have impacted Sarah’s ability to recruit new staff because she can only afford to pay people the minimum wage. Several members of her team have moved on to new jobs in recent months but she has had no luck replacing them.

Sarah said: “I can see why no one wants to work in the industry any more.

Swallow Hill Nursery is set to close

“I can no longer expect staff to take on the huge responsibilities they do every day for the minimum wage. It’s embarrassing to ask people to do what is needed and pay them so poorly.”

From September, some two-year-olds will also be eligible for government-funded childcare which Sarah says will only make matters worse. The rules will also change to allow a nursery worker to care for more children. The current ration for two-year-olds is one to four, but this will increase to one to five.

Sarah said: “I’m really worried about what will happen to our youngest children. There is a crisis coming and I think it will have terrible consequences for young people.

“The simple solution is for the government to take out the part of our contracts which says we can’t invoice parents above their level of funding. We need to be allowed to charge on top of that.

“No one comes into this job to make money - we do it because we care about the children and want the best for them but we can’t do that as things stand.”

ALSO: A petting farm in the same village is set to close.

MP for the Stamford and Bourne area, Gareth Davies (Con), responded to Sarah’s concerns by saying: “The first years of a child’s life are incredibly important and nurseries play a vital role at the heart of our communities. I am grateful to all those who provide childcare in our area, and I was pleased that their contribution was recognised at the most recent budget with a substantial uplift in taxpayer funding.

“Additional funding worth over £4 billion will be provided to expand the availability of free childcare and support hundreds of thousands more working families over the next five years. This policy has been designed with the sector, for parents and nurseries, and will be rolled out gradually so there is time and space to adjust.

“The government continues to work with childcare providers and support their recruitment of more staff by offering new ways to train, and allowing nurseries to be as flexible as possible without compromising quality or safety.”

Swallow Hill Nursery will remain open until the end of August to allow the older children to make a smooth transition to primary school, but other families have started to look for alternative childcare.

Sarah said: “They understand the decision but everyone is devastated. We are all on our knees now but we’ll keep going until the end of the summer.

“All my life I’ve worked with children, firstly as a primary school teacher and then in the nursery. I’d like to continue working with children but I wouldn’t go back to teaching because I don’t feel like you can achieve what you want to achieve anymore.

“Children’s behaviour has changed a lot since covid and I’d like to focus on working with parents to manage their children’s behaviour.”