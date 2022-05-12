A new headteacher says giving children the ability to problem-solve and debate issues confidently are two of her main aims for her school.

Emma Houlton, who has previously taught at St Augustine’s Primary School in Stamford and at West Town Academy in Peterborough, has taken the helm at The Bluecoat School in Green Lane.

The school has 183 primary pupils and 32 children in its nursery, and is in the same group of schools as Stamford Welland Academy.