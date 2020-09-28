Pupils sent home from Casterton College near Stamford after Year 9 pupil tests positive for Covid-19
Published: 12:23, 28 September 2020
| Updated: 12:24, 28 September 2020
About 180 pupils have been sent home from a school after a child in their year group tested positive for Covid-19.
The pupil at Casterton College in Great Casterton came down with a high temperature on Tuesday of last week and has been at home since.
The child then tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and the school and public health authorities were informed today.