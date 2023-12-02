The collective worship council from Bourne Abbey CE Primary Academy took the opportunity to share the Christian value of peace at The Cedars Care Home.

Once again the councillors were filled with amazing ideas and stories to share.

They planned and prepared their own worship together, basing it on the Bible story of ‘The Stilling of the Storm’. Not only was the story shared but the councillors discussed what the theme of peace means to them.

Children visit The Cedars Care Home in Bourne

The council also recited the school’s memory verse for this half term and asked the care home residents what peace means to them.

Our children aspired to make the worship inclusive to all and invitational by offering the opportunity to join in to those who wished to do so.

The children closed their worship by sharing prayers they had written themselves based on the theme of peace.

Young and old enjoyed each other's company

The children then led an activity with the residents and all participated in the craft of making Christmas cards which enabled the children and residents to further develop their spirituality through crafting. We finished with an enthusiastic rendition of Jingle Bells and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.