A model railway layout which has been kindly donated will be used to set up a new modelling club for children.

The N-gauge layout was donated to the Market Deeping Model Railway Club by a gentleman from Northborough, who wishes to remain anonymous. The club is supporting Aileen Frisby, who wants to set up Stamford Model Rail Club at the Retail Data Partnership in Essendine.

The club will be aimed at children from the age of nine upwards but adults will also be welcome and a meeting was held on Wednesday evening at the Borderville Sports Centre to gauge people’s interest. Only two children were there with their parents.