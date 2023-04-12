A fun-packed children's festival for under 10s will be coming to Stamford for the first time and visiting twice.

Funtopia is filled with role play areas, sumo suits, water fights, stage shows, giant inflatable games, character meet and greets, under five’s area, high energy inflatables and more!

Funtopia director Sarah Green said: "Providing families with a very reasonably priced day out has always been one of our top priorities. This year we believe that it is even more important to offer all families the opportunity to enjoy a day out together.

Funtopia will be visiting Stamford this summer

“We know how hard it can be for families to afford a day out. Most of the time the costs don’t end at the entrance either, with rides, prize stalls and food sometimes costing more than the entrance fee! Therefore, this year we have decided not to feature any additional pay-per-go rides or game stalls."

All the activities are included in the price of £10 per child, although some are height or age restricted.

Attractions include:

‘The Baby Zone’ where the tiniest of visitors can learn and play

Giant 110ft obstacle course (where both kids and grown ups can compete!)

‘The Fun-Farm’ a new role play area where kids can run their own farm

Stage Shows – The new stage features shows, parties and workshops throughout the day

The Funtopia tour has over 60 dates between April and August. It will be visiting Stamford Recreation Ground on Sunday, June 4, and Wednesday, August 30, from 11.30am to 5.30pm.

An autism friendly session will be held at the start of each date.

There will be a good court and visitors are also welcome to bring their own food and picnics if they prefer.

All tickets are purchased on the gate and there’s no need to pre-book.