A call was made to the emergency services after a chimney caught fire.

Crews from Billingborough and Bourne were called at 1.30pm yesterday (November 9) to Kirkby Underwood Road, Aslackby.

Using a ladder and hose reel jets crews extinguished the chimney fire.

Fire crews were called to Aslackby. Picture: Stock image

