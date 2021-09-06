A bowl up for auction with an estimated price of £800 took everyone by surprise when the hammer fell, selling it for £320,000.

The Chinese pot - which looks like a plant stand - arrived at Stamford Auction Rooms in Uffington Road after the death of its local owner.

Auctioneer Jessica Wall had listed the item with an estimate of £500 to £800 but bidding was strong for the Song dynasty Ru ware which attracted international bidders.

Jessica Wall with the vase

Jessica said she knew Chinese porcelain is popular with collectors but admits she was taken aback when two remaining prospective buyers, one from Italy and the other bidding over the internet, pushed the price up from £140,000 to the final £320,000 - 400 times what was expected.

She added: "This is a house record for Stamford Auction Rooms, previously standing at £72,000 for a stunning 9ct diamond solitaire ring in 2019. "

Ru ware from the Song dynasty dates from about 1100ad and fewer than 100 complete pieces survive. Most have a duck egg blue glaze.

The vase was valued at £500-£800

Most of the bowls produced from the Ru kiln were used by the Imperial Court.

One dish sold in 2017 for 28m US dollars.

To watch the bidding, click below.