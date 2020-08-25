An independent chocolate shop opened its doors to customers yesterday (August 24) from a new location.

Stamford Heavenly Chocolates, which began at a farm shop in Stamford, has re-located to Sacrewell Farm in Thornhaugh.

After the success of the business' themed children’s workshops owner of Stamford Heavenly Chocolates, Barbara Farrow, decided it was time to move to a location with more space.