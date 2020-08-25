Stamford Heavenly Chocolates moves to shop at Sacrewell Farm, Thornhaugh
Published: 06:00, 25 August 2020
An independent chocolate shop opened its doors to customers yesterday (August 24) from a new location.
Stamford Heavenly Chocolates, which began at a farm shop in Stamford, has re-located to Sacrewell Farm in Thornhaugh.
After the success of the business' themed children’s workshops owner of Stamford Heavenly Chocolates, Barbara Farrow, decided it was time to move to a location with more space.
Read moreBusinessHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorMaddy Baillie
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)