Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford Heavenly Chocolates moves to shop at Sacrewell Farm, Thornhaugh

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 25 August 2020

An independent chocolate shop opened its doors to customers yesterday (August 24) from a new location.

Stamford Heavenly Chocolates, which began at a farm shop in Stamford, has re-located to Sacrewell Farm in Thornhaugh.

After the success of the business' themed children’s workshops owner of Stamford Heavenly Chocolates, Barbara Farrow, decided it was time to move to a location with more space.

Read more
BusinessHuman InterestStamford

More by this author

Maddy Baillie

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE