Not all dog trainers are the same, writes animal behaviour expert Karen

Over the years I have seen dog trainers come and go. It’s common to see someone working as dog walker, but also offer training, puppy classes, grooming, even ‘behaviour’ services… very often with only online qualifications, and no official registration at all. So, how do we know this person has the skills we would trust with our own dog, or more importantly, a brand new puppy?

As with all skills, it’s common for someone to start with an online certificate in ‘dog training’ or even ‘dog behaviour’. This is great, if it stays as an interest only. However, increasingly commonly the person believes they are qualified, sets up business and starts charging others for their services. All this, with little or no experience of anything but the dogs they have lived with. That may be a few (10? 20?), but compare it to any registered dog professional - I see around 30 dogs per week, and have done for over 25 years, so it doesn’t really compare.

Karen Wild

Would you trust a mechanic that has ‘always had their own car, and always loved cars’ to mend your brakes? Would you let someone do your gas or electrics without knowing they are registered? I think we would all agree that our pets are also family members, so we would not put them at risk.

I have often met clients who have come to me for help, experiencing big problems with their pet. Often they have previously seen and spent good money with someone who really wasn’t properly qualified, with no complaints policy or code of practice. Nothing to protect you or your pet from poor or inappropriate advice. And your intentions were the very best.

Be warned, as it is happening locally all the time. Anyone can set up a website, run an online ‘course’, put a logo on a Facebook page, and get their friends to ‘recommend’ them…

So, how can we know who is properly qualified and who is not?

It is easy to check. The trainer or behaviourist will be delighted to show you proof, and you can find it yourself here by looking for them on: www.abtcouncil.org.uk. Look for “ABTC-registered” (Animal Behaviour and Training Council). For training, you would need to see ‘ABTC-registered Animal Training Instructor’, and for behaviour ‘ABTC-registered Clinical Animal Behaviourist’.

As well as this, a trainer can be part of the Association of Pet Dog Trainers (APDT), APBC or PACT. They may also have APBC (Association of Pet Behaviour Counsellors) or CCAB (Certificated Clinical Animal Behaviourist). If it isn’t mentioned on their credentials, ask!

If your chosen puppy trainer, dog ‘behaviourist’ or other advisor has not done this, please ask yourself if you would also welcome a dentist who just learned their skill from videos or Groupon, or would employ a swimming instructor for your children who ‘saw swimming on TV and wanted to give it a go’.

Please offer that same caution and consideration to your beloved family dog. Nobody is perfect, but make sure you start off with the best chance for your pet.