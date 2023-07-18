A man with autism has completed a challenge to walk the Wash to raise awareness of the condition.

Chris lives in supported living accommodation in Bourne and completed his challenge in three to four-mile sections to overcome logistical obstacles and fitness limitations such as his asthma.

He walked about 42 miles of the 80-mile Wash walk and visited the mouth of every river, regularly helping to collect litter to keep the environment clean.

Chris, from Bourne, completed his challenge of walking around The Wash

The walk was also designed to promote the Government’s bid for the Wash to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Chris, 51, was supported throughout his journey by his care workers - Sylwester Oleksiewicz, Tomasz Wilf, Alex Kay and team leader Kim Wainwright, from a Lincolnshire learning disability service run by national charity, Ambient Support.

“The countryside is so different,” said Chris who is originally from London.

Chris on the bank of Steeping River

“Being outside helped me to feel a part of my community and it helped my fitness. And I learned more about my ancestors and where I have come from."

The Wash stretches from Skegness to the Norfolk town of Hunstanton and is England’s largest national nature reserve by area, covering almost 8,800 hectares.

"My favourite parts included crossing the river Great Ouse by ferry and exploring King's Lynn,” Chris added.

Chris visits Snettisham Beach

“We met lots of people along the way including foreign tourists, a nice prison guard who took us across HM Prison North Sea Camp, and we even helped search for a lost dog."

Chris’ main regular companion on the odyssey was Sylwester, a care worker at Ambient Support.

He said it was incredibly impoirtant to them to help Chris achieve his dream.

on the Peter Scott Walk

"I feel honored to have shared this journey with Chris,” said Sylwester.

“The sheer distance was an enormous challenge for him, and over the two years we experienced all kinds of weather, sometimes four seasons in one day.

“It was tough at times, but we were disciplined, and Chris never gave up - his perseverance and enthusiasm was inspiring."

Chris regularly helped to litter pick along the way

Sylwester is inviting other Ambient Support staff and those they help to walk with Chris every month over the summer.

Walks are about 5,000 steps, wheelchair friendly and last around one hour. The walk in August will be at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough.