The owner of a popular Stamford Instagram account has launched her annual line of Christmas cards.

Molly Warren of Pretty Little Stamford is selling Christmas cards using her own photos of Stamford taken during the festive season.

The two different sets of designs are being sold separately, with a mix of four designs in each pack.

Molly Warren's Christmas card designs

Each pack, which costs £12, includes 10 cards.

To purchase a pack, message Pretty Little Stamford on Instagram or call Molly on 07914 117124.

The cards are also being sold in Shekleton Wines and Stamford Botanics.