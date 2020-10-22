The Stamford branch of Cards for Good Causes at St John's Church will be opening on Monday (October 26) for those hoping to get a head start on Christmas shopping.

Cards for Good Causes supports more than 250 charities, selling a large selection of Christmas cards through seasonal pop-up shops. At least 70p in every pound from the card sales goes to charity.

Last year the shop - which was one of the top five in the country - took in £100,000, helping to raise significant money for charities.