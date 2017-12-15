Christmas cheer in air at Bourne Corn Exchange lunch

Festive cheer was brought to senior citizens when they were treated to a Christmas lunch.

The annual Christmas dinner at Bourne Corn Exchange on Sunday took place for the 51st time and was organised by Bourne Round Table.

Despite snowy weather conditions, the Round Table, which also organises Bourne Festival each summer, was able to pick-up the majority of the people who attended with mini buses and get them there on time.

At the end of the meal, which included a roast turkey dinner with all the trimmings, diners were given an extra treat when pupils from Bourne Westfield Primary Academy sang carols and Santa dished out presents.

Richard Ludlow, of Bourne Round Table, said: “It had a really happy friendly feel and people just felt so pleased to be there.

“Everybody that left Bourne Corn Exchange thanked us and we are looking forward to continuing to put this event on.

“The Christmas carols were enjoyed by everybody and some of the guest got up and danced.

“If anybody is interested in knowing more about the event and want an invitation to next year they can contact us.”

Originally a coach from Delaine Buses in Bourne was due to transport guests to the dinner but due to the weather conditions, the firm informed the Round Table on Saturday that this might not be possible.

To ensure the day went smoothly, the Round Table then hired two mini buses to ferry guests to and from the meal.

Richard added: “We didn’t want to disappoint people at Christmas - it is important we did everything we could to make it happen.”

To find out more about attending the meal next year e-mail info@bournefestival.com

