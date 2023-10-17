Although Christmas is still months away, shoppers can get in the festive mood at a pop-up card store.

Cards for Good Causes, the charity Christmas card and gift retailer, has re-opened its doors in St John’s Church, Stamford.

This year the shop boasts lots of new ranges, including a Stamford card set which displays a snowy scene of Red Lion Square.

Kate Riley, co-manager, said: “We are relieved and happy to be open.

“The church has always been such a great place for the shop.”

The Stamford shop opens ahead of other Cards for Good Causes locations, and is one of the best performing stores in the country.

“The success comes from being here, the preparation we do and the experience,” said Kate, who has been a volunteer since the shop opened in 1999.

Lesleyann Kinsey, co-manager, added: “We have lots of returning customers year on year.”

An official opening and ribbon cutting will take place with a surprise guest later this month, with a date still to be confirmed.

As well as cards the shop sells gifts, wrapping paper and baubles, and there will be a prayer tree for people to write messages to loved ones.

Volunteers are being sought for the shop this festive season, with anyone interested asked to pop into the church.

The shop will be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm until the week before Christmas.

St John’s Church will also be host to an annual Christmas tree festival organised by Stamford and District Lions Club.

Several groups, charities and businesses have been invited to decorate a tree which will be displayed from November 24 for two weeks.

During this time people can visit the church and admire the display, and if they wish, make a donation to charity.