Christmas Fayre is a big charity success

Shoppers had the chance to buy festive goodies at Bourne Elsea Park Primary Academy Christmas Fayre on Thursday, November 23.

It included stalls, food, games and a cake stall and raffle ran by Amy Bricknell that raised more than £600 for Champs Appeal, which funds research into Hirschsprung’s disease, a rare bowel disorder her son, Harvey, aged one, suffers from.

Amy said: “We were so shocked about how much we got, we had a target of £500.”

She added that she would like to thank the business who donated raffle prizes, plus her mum, Mandy Ashton, who sold two-thirds of the available raffle tickets to her work colleagues at Whirlpool in Peterborough.

Louise Rogers, chairman of the school PTSA, said: “It was a great success,everyone had a great time.”