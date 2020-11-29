Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Christmas lights go on in Stamford and Market Deeping

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 18:09, 29 November 2020
 | Updated: 18:46, 29 November 2020

The Christmas lights have been switched on in Stamford and Market Deeping, adding some festive cheer to the streets of the two towns.

Following the lead of Oakham and Uppingham, which lit up their decorations quietly last week, Stamford’s were switched on late on Thursday last week.

Gallery1

Ironmonger Street, Stamford, looking down to St Michael's ChurchIronmonger Street, StamfordThe Christmas tree and lights in Red Lion Square, Stamford, with All Saints' Church lit up too

Town councillor Andrew Croft was responsible for overseeing this year’s decorations in Stamford, and was pleased with the new lights in Broad Street, to complement those in High Street, Ironmonger Street and Red Lion Square.

ChristmasStamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE