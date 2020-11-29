The Christmas lights have been switched on in Stamford and Market Deeping, adding some festive cheer to the streets of the two towns.

Following the lead of Oakham and Uppingham, which lit up their decorations quietly last week, Stamford’s were switched on late on Thursday last week.

Gallery1

Town councillor Andrew Croft was responsible for overseeing this year’s decorations in Stamford, and was pleased with the new lights in Broad Street, to complement those in High Street, Ironmonger Street and Red Lion Square.