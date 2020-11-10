A small team has been hard at work today (Tuesday, November 10) to put up a town's Christmas lights.

The decorations were lifted into place along High Street and Ironmonger Street in Stamford, and the usual display of star and snowflake-shaped lights and Christmas trees has been improved this year with some extra large lit baubles.

Chris Stacey from the company, Lite Ltd, was one of the team members going up on the cherrypicker platform to make sure the installation went smoothly.