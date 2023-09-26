A town's Christmas lights will cost £1,455 to fix for the festive season.

Members of Oakham Town Council heard at their extraordinary meeting (September 20) that all the lights required a test before a safety certificate could be issued.

In a letter explaining the procedure, A G Adcock Electrical Services of Stamford, said the test had highlighted the need for several repairs and replacements to be carried out.

Oakham Christmas lights

They pointed out: “Hudson Cottage needs a replacement socket and an additional socket, Sci needs a weather proof box, Post 2694 needs a replacement socket, Post 403 a replacement socket, Cromwell’s and Timson need cables reclipped, James Selleck needs sockets inspected, B Jewellery and Whipper both require a 13A socket and inspection, the traffic lights on the corner of Oakham Wines require an inspection, Post 1 at the roundabout needs inspecting, the nature dispensary needs inspecting, while at The Angler they need to investigate a dimming fault, at Victoria Hall the sockets need inspecting and a 16A socket installed, while finally at the Market Place additional sockets need to be installed.”

Members of the council agreed that all the safety checks and repairs should be completed as soon as possible, agreeing the quote of £1,455 for the works to be carried out.