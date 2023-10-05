Christmas magic is returning to a castle that is open to visitors.

From November 18 until January 2, Belvoir Castle will be transformed into a festive wonderland.

Each room will be designed to follow the 12 days of Christmas. All have been designed by Charlotte Lloyd Webber.

Belvoir Castle. Photo: @rjbrown71

The experience is tailored for the whole family and features a tour of the castle, starting at 9.30am.

This year, Belvoir is also offering children the chance to meet Santa in his grotto, and festive afternoon teas will be served.

Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland, said: “I am so excited to welcome visitors through the doors this December, to experience the magic of Belvoir this Christmas.

“I have already had a chance to see some of Charlotte Lloyd Webber’s marvellous displays behind the scenes, which are set to make this the most spectacular Christmas at Belvoir Castle to date.”

Anyone who wishes to book tickets can do so at www.belvoircastle.com/christmas-at-the-castle-engine-yard.

More information can be found on the Belvoir Castle website.