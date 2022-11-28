Thousands of people flocked to the area to enjoy a festive market and street entertainment.

Stalls crammed with Christmas gifts, crafts and food lined Stamford's High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street yesterday (Sunday, November 27), attracting shoppers who quickly filled up the town's car parks and crowded into the streets.

Deputy mayor of Stamford Andy Croft said: "Attendance was amazing - the High Street was packed from 10am onwards and being really busy made for a great atmosphere.

"A lot of people had come from out of town and I could hear visitors commenting how pretty Stamford is and how attractive its buildings are.

"The streets were busy all day and the weather was good to us."

Members of Stamford Town Council, their friends and other residents acted as volunteers on the day, with many up hours before dawn helping to make sure the event ran smoothly, working alongside members of Shop Stamford, which helps to unite and co-ordinate the efforts of local businesses to attract trade to the town.

"I want to say a big thanks to all the volunteers who took care of the arrival and departure of the trade stands," added Coun Croft.

"Traders seemed very happy and those who were new to the event this year said they would come back next year too."

Among the entertainment dotted around in different parts of the town centre were Wansford Ukulele Folk, who played and sang in their Santa hats, the Stamford Pantomime Players, Rutland Musical Theatre and Lucy's Pop Choir from Peterborough.

More Christmas entertainment is planned on Sunday, December 11 at the Bandstand on Stamford Recreation Ground, where carols will be sung.

