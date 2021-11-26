Christmas markets and lights events in Stamford and Bourne

The Christmas light switch on in Bourne is happening tomorrow (Saturday), with entertainment and events from 11.30am.

Visitors will be able to listen to live music, enjoy fair rides and watch dance performances in the town centre.

There is a chance to meet Santa in the Don’t Lose Hope gift shop for those who have pre-booked online.

Mountain dogs pulling the sleigh in Stamford

Wake House is hosting favourite princesses and will have stalls inside.

There will be a Christmas Market in Bourne Corn Exchange car park with numerous stalls offering home-made goods.

The magical day is due to finish at 5.30pm, but not before Santa has come to switch on the lights.

The Christmas fair in Stamford

On Sunday, a Christmas market is coming to Stamford.

High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street will have stalls selling festive gifts, foods and decorations from 10am until 5pm.

Mountain dogs will be pulling carts through the town and people can visit Santa in his grotto. Singers will be spreading festive merriment and there will be plenty of food and drinks stalls.

Stamford’s ‘Green Quarter’, comprising All Good Market, The Blonde Beet and Stamford Botanics in St Paul’s Street,will be open from 11am to 4pm and other businesses will also showcase their products in the courtyard.

Stamford Christmas lights switch on will not be staged as an ‘event’ this year because it has previously proved so popular, drawing in thousands of people before the covid pandemic.

On Thursday, December 2, there will be more late-night shopping in Stamford, this time in St Mary’s Street, from 5pm to 8pm.

On Friday, December 3, there is a ‘Yarns at Yuletide walking tour. Book by calling 01780 763203 or online.