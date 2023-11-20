The Christmas countdown is on as the town tree has arrived in Stamford.

A fir tree from the grounds of Burghley House was dropped off in Red Lion Square today (Monday, November 20).

A lighting company is this afternoon decorating the tree ahead of the switch on event on Thursday (November 23).

Stamford's Christmas tree has arrived

Christmas lights have also been festooned around the town but remain off until the official switch on.

The event will start at 5pm when a school choir sings Christmas carols, followed by festive music from Wansford Ukulele Folk and readings by the youth poet laureates.

At about 5.30pm the town will be illuminated by the Christmas lights being switched on.

Christmas decorations in Stamford High Street

Independent businesses will host their Shop Stamford event the same day in a bid to encourage people to get their gifts locally and Central Cafe will extend its opening hours to serve customers during the event.

Many of the town shops have also been decorated to entice present buyers.

