Stamford and District Lions are running their annual Christmas tree festival in St John’s Church, Stamford.

The event will run alongside the Cards for Good Causes charity shop, which last year raised more than £100,000.

The festival will be opened officially on Friday, November 29 at 10am by the Stamford Pantomime Players and will run until December 15.

Christmas Tree festival at St John's Church, Stamford

The trees are all decorated by a host of local clubs, organisations and charities.

Entry is free and open daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

There will be a prayer tree on display in the church where people can write a card and place it on the tree in remembrance of a loved one.

Cards for Good Causes Christmas tree festival

Second Helpings has been chosen for the second year running as the charity that will benefit from the festival, and will receive a third of the funds raised.

Last year their tree was decorated with pasta and some of the fruit and vegetables received from local retailers in a bid to reduce food waste.

This year they are having a 'kindness tree' and those eating at its drop in café were asked 'What does Second Helpings mean to you?'

All of the quotes and kind words of gratitude will be added to the Second Helpings tree.

The money they receive will help to fund part of the refurbishment in the Second Helpings' kitchen that’s planned for the New Year.

The rest will be split between All Saints Church and the Churches Conservation Trust.

Second Helpings runs the Saturday Café, the Kids’ Lunch Club, The Bunker or Community Fridge, which provide food on a pay-as-you-feel basis.

It uses food gifted from local sources that would otherwise go to landfill and is run by volunteers feeding local people from all walks of life, regardless of their ability to pay.

Should any organisation wish to join in the Christmas Tree Festival, they can speak with the Cards for Good Causes volunteers or call 0345 833 4327.

