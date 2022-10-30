Groups and businesses are joining in a Christmas tree festival that promotes good causes and brings people joy.

Taking place in St John’s Church, close to Red Lion Square in Stamford, the event is organised by Stamford and District Lions

Club.

Several groups, charities and local businesses have been invited to purchase and decorate a tree, which will each be displayed from November 25 to December

11.

Emily Hales, Nicola Sandall and Bobby Herman of the Stamford Players opening the Christmas Tree Festival in St John's Church in a previous year

During this time people can visit the church and admire the display. If visitors wish, they can make a donation to the chosen charity for the event, Sure Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

People coming along can also browse the Cards for Good Causes Shop, which is open now and is selling a range of cards, wrapping paper and gifts to support charities. The pop-up shop is open daily and will continue to open throughout the Christmas tree festival.

Digby Farm in North Luffenham is supplying the trees at £20 each and at the end of the festival groups and businesses may choose to leave their tree, which will be given away by the Lions Club in return for a charity

donation.

Stamford Lions also organise Rock on the Rec in July, and Santa’s Grotto in the town centre.