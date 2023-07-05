Normanton Church at Rutland Water and Oakham Castle will be lit up blue tonight (Wednesday, July 5) to mark 75 years of the NHS.

Founded in 1948, the NHS was the first universal health system to be available to all, free at the point of delivery and it treats over a million people a day in England. Today, nine in 10 people agree that healthcare should be free of charge, more than four in five agree that care should be available to everyone, and that the NHS makes them most proud to be British.

The 75th anniversary today is being celebrated with events across the country and in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland a number of locations will be lit up blue.

Normanton Church- taken from Rutland Water

The Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (LLR ICB) headquarters at County Hall, will also be lit up in blue. County Hall will also host an exhibition, until July 14, with historical memorabilia and photos demonstrating how NHS has evolved over 75 years and a virtual exhibition on the University Hospitals of Leicester website will bring together archive images from local hospitals and the exhibition will also be promoted on social media.

Stamford Hospital is planning to celebrate in August with an exhibition of old uniforms.

What does the NHS mean to you? Email: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk