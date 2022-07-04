A family of peregrine falcons has nested in a church for the third year in a row.

Two magnificent birds of prey set up home in the spire of Stamford’s All Saints’ in 2020 and welcomed a pair of chicks last year.

This year the church has been blessed with three chicks which were successfully ringed on Monday.

A peregrine falcon chick at All Saints' Church in Stamford. Credit: Stamford All Saints' Peregrines Twitter

The female was caught on camera with an egg in April, with the chicks born about a month ago.

The young birds were fitted with rings as part of a national monitoring scheme, co-ordinated by the British Trust for Ornithology.

The rings are unique and can assist anyone finding or spotting the bird to find out details about them including their origin and age at the time of ringing.

The birds were also weighed, measured and had their sex recorded.

The nest camera, which was bought through donations made by the church congregation, was also given a clean.

Conservationist Dr Tim Mackrill, who has led the project said: “It’s been fascinating to watch the development of the chicks on camera over the past few weeks, and excellent that they are all in such good condition, which is testament to the local food supply, and specifically the pigeon population in town.

"Peregrine chicks normally fledged when they are around 40 days old, so we should be seeing them take to the air for the first time in about two weeks.

"We’re planning to organise some informal Peregrine watches in Red Lion Square over that period.”

To watch the live stream of the falcons, visit: www.stamfordallsaints.org.uk/peregrinefalcon.htm