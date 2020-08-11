Ten months ago the Nicholls family found themselves struggling after mum-of-three Rachel was admitted to a mental health unit.

Her husband, John, gave up his full-time job to look after the children and relied on Stamford charity Second Helpings for much of their food.

But they were then inundated with offers of financial support from their church community, and a month later, in November 2019, started up a family business designing and selling cards.