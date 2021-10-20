A concert will take place to raise funds for good causes.

On Saturday (October 23), a Youth Brass 2000 concert will take place at the Stamford Methodist Church from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children, and can be bought from the church or Stamford Arts Centre Box Office.

Stamford Methodist Church. Photo: Google

All proceeds will be shared between the church mission projects - the Nixon Memorial Hospital in Sierra Leone and a new headquarters for the second Stamford Town Scout Group.