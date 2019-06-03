A church has been given a heavenly new look thanks to floodlighting added to its recently renovated grounds.

Part of a project focused on improving Stamford's streetscapes, St Michael's Church in the town centre is now picked picked out of the darkness by lighting.

Don Lambert, who instigated the idea to light up the church, said: "I'm so glad that this has been achieved adn I'm ever so grateful to those people who made it happen.

Andy Moore from Stamford Civic Society Urban Group, mayor's consort Mike Exton, Stamford mayor Breda-Rae Griffin, Tim Lee from the Stamford Town Team and Chris Quinn from Stamford XT (11512297)

"The floodlighting shows off the beautiful detail of the church architecture that is lost when it gets dark, and it brightens the whole area to make it safer.

"I also think that it would make a great backdrop now for a music band."

When Don came up with the idea a couple of years ago when he was chairman of the Stamford Civic Society Urban Group, and it was fulfilled by current chairman Andy Moore.

Andy said: "After a long period of establishing permissions, design and funding I was delighted to finally complete the project.

"My thanks go to all who have been involved in the project and in particular those who have contributed funds, The Skells Trust, the Rotarian's XT Group, Stamford Town Team and Stamford and District Lions."

The lighting company Urbis Schreder helped to advise on the choice of lighting, with the choice being a 'warm' coloured LED to give the church an inviting glow.

The lighting is also low energy and was recommended by South Kesteven District Council.

Andy added: "The success of the project has inspired the Urban Group to go further, and we are currently investigating the floodlighting of St Mary's and St Martin's churches to showcase these marvellous historic buildings too."

The Urban Group was also responsible for renovating St Michael's churchyard last year, turning it into a place for people to sit and relax just off the High Street.