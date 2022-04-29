Nesting peregrine falcons have been caught on camera with an egg the female laid this week.

Cameras were installed on the spire of All Saints’ Church in Stamford in the hope that the birds would return this year, having reared two chicks last summer.

Dr Tim Mackrill, a conservation officer who has led the work, said: “The adult peregrines have remained around the town throughout the winter and so we were hopeful that they would nest again this year.

People are able to watch the footage at the church

“It is really exciting because it means we will get a privileged view over the coming months.”

The female bird laid her first egg on Monday (April 25) and is expected to lay two or three more. Peregrines usually lay a clutch of three or four eggs.

They are then incubated for between 29 and 33 days.This means the chicks should hatch by late May.

Members of the congregation at All Saints’ Church made donations to buy a suitable camera and have it installed.

Father Neil Shaw, Rector at All Saints’ Church said, “The peregrines created a great deal of interest last year in the town last year and it is exciting that we will be able to follow them on camera this summer."

Live images from the nest are being shown on a screen in the church and staff are encouraging people to come in to view the footage between 9am and 5pm.

It is also hoped that the church will be able to stream the footage live on its website in the coming weeks.

A coffee bar will be opening at the church on Friday mornings for people who wish to watch the birds on screen.