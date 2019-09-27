A weekend of activities are planned to mark 200 years of a historic church building.

The United Reform Church of Stamford is to celebrate the Bicentenary of the church building in Star Lane.

On Saturday October 19, the church building and the church hall in Broad Street will be open with an exhuibition and display of the history of the church, including a depiction of the Jacobite revolt that destroyed the first building and a display of wedding photographs of local people who were married in the building, plus what the church may look like in 2050.

That evening from 6.30pm a community banquet will take place in the church hall on a bring and share basis.

Minister Peter Stevenson said: “It is hoped that together we can recapture a sense of neighbourliness and togetherness at this time of fracture community.”

On Sunday October 20, people will be encouraged to dress in Georgian attire to hear Minister Stevenson, also dressed in period costume, deliver a sermon typical of the period. The exhibition will still be available for people to see until 1pm.