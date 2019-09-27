United Reform Church of Stamford to celebrate 200 years
A weekend of activities are planned to mark 200 years of a historic church building.
The United Reform Church of Stamford is to celebrate the Bicentenary of the church building in Star Lane.
On Saturday October 19, the church building and the church hall in Broad Street will be open with an exhuibition and display of the history of the church, including a depiction of the Jacobite revolt that destroyed the first building and a display of wedding photographs of local people who were married in the building, plus what the church may look like in 2050.
That evening from 6.30pm a community banquet will take place in the church hall on a bring and share basis.
Minister Peter Stevenson said: “It is hoped that together we can recapture a sense of neighbourliness and togetherness at this time of fracture community.”
On Sunday October 20, people will be encouraged to dress in Georgian attire to hear Minister Stevenson, also dressed in period costume, deliver a sermon typical of the period. The exhibition will still be available for people to see until 1pm.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.