Christian Aid Week begins today (Sunday, May 15) with people being invited by Churches Together in Stamford to donate what they can to help the world’s poorest people.

This year Christian Aid focuses on Zimbabwe, where it is helping at-risk communities to cope with climate change by supporting them to grow drought-tolerant food, build storerooms to preserve food, and to learn new skills to develop their livelihood.

There will be limited house-to-house ‘red envelope’ collections but people can donate cash at their church or online. They can also scan the QR code on a mobile device, which will take them to the donations page.

The Rev Mark Warrick from Stamford Churches Together said: "Please join us this Christian Aid Week and help turn hunger into hope.

"There are many people who struggle to feed themselves and for whom climate change is making their lives even more precarious than it used to be.

"In Zimbabwe, Christian Aid is already working very successfully, helping communities to adapt to climate change."