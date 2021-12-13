Stamford Methodist Church celebrates raising funds for mission projects including Nixon Memorial Hospital in Sierra Leone
Published: 17:00, 13 December 2021
Churchgoers have celebrated raising £125,000 for worthy causes around the world.
The Stamford Methodist Church prides itself on its ability to help those less fortunate, having supported different charities for many years.
A large amount of fundraising has been going on since 2003, when the church decided to refurbish the hall at a cost of half a million.